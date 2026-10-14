‘SC laws completely disregarded’: CJP lawyer on arrest of Saurav Das, Ranka

Questioning the proceedings, Hela argued that the order had been passed without proper judicial application of mind. He also raised concerns about the authority exercising powers in the case, claiming that the officials serving as Special Executive Magistrates (SEMs) were senior police officers rather than judicial magistrates.

"The laws laid down by the Supreme Court have been completely disregarded," Hela said, alleging that the decision was based on apprehensions about what the accused might do in the future rather than established conduct.

The lawyer further claimed that the authorities had acted on presumptions while deciding to send Das and Ranka to judicial custody.

Referring to the slogans raised during the protest and the waving of the national flag, Hela described the action against the leaders as deeply distressing. These remarks represent the defence's position on the case.

The three CJP members were detained on Tuesday after allegedly crossing police barricades and entering Jantar Mantar, which had recently been removed from the list of designated protest venues.

They were protesting against the Election Commission of India (ECI) over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. During the demonstration, they allegedly raised slogans against chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar while attempting to cross the barricades.

Police booked the three on charges including trespassing, violation of bond conditions and obstructing public officials from discharging their duties. They were subsequently produced before a magistrate at Mandir Marg in New Delhi on Wednesday morning.

The latest action follows an earlier protest on 10 October, in connection with which CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, along with Das and Ranka, was released after furnishing a bond of Rs 50,000.

The release was subject to a condition that they would not be involved in any breach-of-peace cases for one year. Police have now accused Das and Ranka of trespassing and violating the conditions of their earlier bonds, treating them as repeat offenders.

Delhi Police announced on 12 October that Jantar Mantar would no longer serve as a designated protest site. The decision followed new protest guidelines issued under Delhi Police Standing Order No. L&O/48/2026, based on recommendations from a committee of the Union Home Ministry.

Under the revised arrangements, three locations have been designated for protests: Ramlila Ground, Burari Ground and CBD Ground in East Delhi.

The CJP and its supporters have opposed the move, arguing that relocating demonstrations away from the national capital's political centre could reduce the visibility of public dissent.

The case has brought renewed attention to the rules governing protests in Delhi, the enforcement of preventive measures and the legal safeguards available to those detained during demonstrations. The allegations made by the police and the objections raised by the defence remain central to the ongoing proceedings.

With IANS inputs