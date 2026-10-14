Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka and Ajinkya Shinde under preventive arrest

CJP leaders Ashutosh Ranka, Saurav Das and Ajinkya Shinde have been placed under preventive arrest for allegedly entering Jantar Mantar without authorisation and demanding the CEC’s resignation

Police registered a case against them over alleged trespassing, violation of prohibitory orders and other offences. They were likely to be produced before a magistrate

The detentions follow Delhi’s decision to remove Jantar Mantar from designated protest venues, amid demonstrations over alleged irregularities in SIR

Three leaders of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) — Ashutosh Ranka, Saurav Das and Ajinkya Shinde — have been placed under preventive arrest for allegedly entering Delhi’s Jantar Mantar area without authorisation and raising slogans demanding the resignation of chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, officials said on Wednesday.

The three were detained early Tuesday after allegedly crossing barricades and entering the protest site, which was recently denotified as an authorised venue for demonstrations. They are likely to be produced before the Special Court of the Executive Magistrate (SEM) on Wednesday morning, sources said.

According to police sources, a case has been registered against the three on charges including trespassing, violating prohibitory orders, breaching a peace bond and obstructing a public servant from performing official duties.

Ranka and Das had earlier been detained during a protest in the national capital on Saturday. Officials said the two had signed bonds undertaking to maintain peace for a year.

However, CJP legal team head Ratna Singh claimed that the three leaders had been arrested and were being held at Parliament Street Police Station.