Rubio says Trump deserves credit for “very dangerous” peace deals, like India–Pakistan
Trump has repeatedly claimed — more than 60 times since May — that India and Pakistan agreed to a “full and immediate” ceasefire following a night of negotiations mediated by the US
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has praised President Donald Trump for what he described as a series of significant peace breakthroughs, claiming the former president deserves “tremendous credit” for reshaping American foreign policy and mediating “very dangerous” disputes, including between India and Pakistan.
Speaking during a Cabinet meeting at the White House on Tuesday, Rubio said that for the first time in decades, US foreign policy had been driven purely by whether it made the country “safer, stronger and more prosperous”. Trump’s approach, he argued, provided a “clarity” that had transformed Washington’s dealings with the world.
Rubio went on to list a series of conflicts in which he said Trump had played a decisive role. “Not to mention all the other peace deals — very dangerous ones like India and Pakistan, or Cambodia and Thailand, and so on,” he added.
Trump himself used the meeting to repeat his long-standing claim that he has resolved multiple international disputes and should be awarded a Nobel Peace Prize for each of the “eight wars” he says he has ended. He also suggested he is close to resolving the Russia–Ukraine conflict.
Throughout his second term in office, Trump has insisted that he successfully mediated tensions between India and Pakistan, as well as conflicts involving Thailand and Cambodia, Armenia and Azerbaijan, Kosovo and Serbia, Israel and Iran, Egypt and Ethiopia, and Rwanda and Congo. He also credits himself with ending the war between Israel and Hamas.
The White House has said that Congo’s President Félix Tshisekedi and Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame will soon visit Washington to sign what officials describe as a “historic peace and economic agreement” brokered by Trump.
Trump has repeatedly claimed — more than 60 times since May — that India and Pakistan agreed to a “full and immediate” ceasefire following a night of negotiations mediated by the US. New Delhi has consistently rejected any suggestion of third-party involvement, maintaining that the understanding reached on 10 May came after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes and followed India’s Operation Sindoor.
The operation targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in response to the 22 April attack in Pahalgam, which killed 26 civilians.
Despite India’s firm denial of external mediation, Trump continues to present the ceasefire as a diplomatic achievement under his leadership, framing it as part of a broader narrative of US-brokered global stability.
