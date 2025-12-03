Rubio says Trump deserves credit for “very dangerous” peace deals, like India–Pakistan

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has praised President Donald Trump for what he described as a series of significant peace breakthroughs, claiming the former president deserves “tremendous credit” for reshaping American foreign policy and mediating “very dangerous” disputes, including between India and Pakistan.

Speaking during a Cabinet meeting at the White House on Tuesday, Rubio said that for the first time in decades, US foreign policy had been driven purely by whether it made the country “safer, stronger and more prosperous”. Trump’s approach, he argued, provided a “clarity” that had transformed Washington’s dealings with the world.

Rubio went on to list a series of conflicts in which he said Trump had played a decisive role. “Not to mention all the other peace deals — very dangerous ones like India and Pakistan, or Cambodia and Thailand, and so on,” he added.

Trump himself used the meeting to repeat his long-standing claim that he has resolved multiple international disputes and should be awarded a Nobel Peace Prize for each of the “eight wars” he says he has ended. He also suggested he is close to resolving the Russia–Ukraine conflict.

Throughout his second term in office, Trump has insisted that he successfully mediated tensions between India and Pakistan, as well as conflicts involving Thailand and Cambodia, Armenia and Azerbaijan, Kosovo and Serbia, Israel and Iran, Egypt and Ethiopia, and Rwanda and Congo. He also credits himself with ending the war between Israel and Hamas.