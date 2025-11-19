Congress questions Modi government as Trump again claims he halted India–Pakistan conflict
Trump repeated the claim during a meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, saying he had halted several wars, including this one
The Congress on Wednesday criticised the Narendra Modi government after US President Donald Trump once again asserted that he had intervened to stop a conflict between India and Pakistan, a claim New Delhi has repeatedly denied.
Trump revived the assertion during a bilateral meeting in Washington with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, stating that he had prevented multiple wars, including one between the two South Asian neighbours. “We stopped India and Pakistan,” he said, adding that he wished he could recount the entire list of conflicts he claims to have halted.
Responding to the remarks, Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh said Trump’s latest statement added to a long list of similar claims made in various countries and media interactions. “Just when it seemed the claims had subsided, President Trump has reminded the world again,” Ramesh wrote on X, noting that the tally of such assertions had now risen to 60.
Referring to “Operation Sindoor”, which Trump has previously cited while claiming credit for easing tensions, Ramesh said the former US President had repeated the story in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Egypt, the UK, the Netherlands, Japan and elsewhere.
During the Washington meeting, Trump said he had “stopped actually eight wars” and suggested that one more remained involving Russian President Vladimir Putin. Detailing his version of events, he added that peace efforts had taken place either over the telephone or directly in the Oval Office.
Trump has been reiterating the claim since 10 May, when he first announced on social media that India and Pakistan had agreed to an “immediate ceasefire” following talks facilitated by Washington, a statement India promptly rejected, insisting that no third-party mediation had occurred.
The Congress has used the controversy to attack the Modi government, recently questioning the Prime Minister over Trump’s separate assertion that India had “largely stopped buying oil from Russia”. “What does Howdy Modi have to say about all this?” the party asked earlier this month.
