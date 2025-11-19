Congress questions Modi government as Trump again claims he halted India–Pakistan conflict

The Congress on Wednesday criticised the Narendra Modi government after US President Donald Trump once again asserted that he had intervened to stop a conflict between India and Pakistan, a claim New Delhi has repeatedly denied.

Trump revived the assertion during a bilateral meeting in Washington with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, stating that he had prevented multiple wars, including one between the two South Asian neighbours. “We stopped India and Pakistan,” he said, adding that he wished he could recount the entire list of conflicts he claims to have halted.

Responding to the remarks, Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh said Trump’s latest statement added to a long list of similar claims made in various countries and media interactions. “Just when it seemed the claims had subsided, President Trump has reminded the world again,” Ramesh wrote on X, noting that the tally of such assertions had now risen to 60.