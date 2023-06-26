Ruby Bridges is 68 today — and racial integration in US schools is just 62

The year 1954 was symbolic for blacks in the United States of America (USA). It is the year when ‘Brown Vs. Board of Education,’ a landmark judgement was passed in the supreme court of the USA; a ruling to cease ‘desegregation’ in the US schools dominated mainly by whites. Consequently, in November 1960, the six-year-old Ruby Bridges became the very first black child who cleared the examination to study in an all-white elementary school in Louisiana. Today is June 26; Bridges has turned 68 years old.

She told the UK-based, The Guardian , “I was really not aware that I was going into a white school. My parents never explained it to me. I stumbled into crowds of people, and living here in New Orleans, being accustomed to Mardi Gras, the huge celebration that takes place in the city every year, I really thought that’s what it was that day. There was no need for me to be afraid of that.”