Russia bans FB, Instagram; labels Meta as 'extremist'

A Moscow court has ruled to ban Facebook and Instagram in Russia, labelling the parent company of the two social networks Meta Platforms Inc. as "extremist".



In its ruling on Monday, the Prosecutor General's Office of Russia said that the lawsuit was aimed at protecting Russians from "a violation of their rights", reports Xinhua news agency.



"Meta has violated its own rules by allowing posts with violent speeches towards the Russian military and has ignored more than 4,500 requests to remove fake information on Russia's special military operation and calls for unauthorised rallies," the prosecutors said.