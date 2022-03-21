'Russia sending new terrorist group to kill Ukrainian leadership'

The agency went on to say that Russia is continuing its efforts to try to "destabilise the Ukrainian government, demoralise society, disrupt the resistance movement, and slow down Ukraine's international cooperation".



"The organisation of assassinations of top figures of our state is part of the occupiers' strategy... The Ukrainian army, special services, and law enforcement agencies are well aware of the Kremlin's plans. We are ready to repel the aggressor both at the front and in the rear. No terrorist attack will succeed."