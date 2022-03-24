Russia blocks access to Google News service

"The mentioned US Internet news resource provided access to numerous publications and materials containing unreliable, publicly significant information about the course of the special military operation in Ukraine," it added.



Recently, Russia blocked Instagram for nearly 80 million users in the country, after its parent company Meta allowed posts with calls for violence against Russian soldiers and President Vladimir Putin on Facebook and Instagram in some countries.



The social media platform was inaccessible for the vast majority of the country's population, according to internet monitoring service GlobalCheck.