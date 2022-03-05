Russia blocks Facebook, Meta hits back with pausing all ads

In an alarming censorship, Russia has blocked access to Facebook in the country. In response, its parent company Meta has paused all ads in Russia.



Meta said that due to the difficulties of operating in Russia at this time, ads targeting people in Russia will be paused, and "advertisers within Russia will no longer be able to create or run ads anywhere in the world, including within Russia".



Meta said that as a result of the Russian government's decision to block access to Facebook in the Russian Federation, millions of ordinary Russians will find themselves cut off from reliable information, "deprived of their everyday ways of connecting with family and friends and silenced from speaking out".