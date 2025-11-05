Russia claims encirclement of Ukrainian troops in Pokrovsk and Kupiansk, urges surrender

Russia announced on Wednesday, 5 November that Ukrainian troops stationed in the embattled cities of Pokrovsk and Kupiansk had been encircled, urging them to surrender as “there is no chance of survival otherwise.”

According to the Russian Defence Ministry, its forces have made significant advances in both eastern cities through coordinated pincer movements rather than frontal assaults.

The Hindu reported that these tactics, combined with the deployment of mobile units and drones, have disrupted Ukrainian logistics and created what Russian military bloggers describe as a “grey zone”, areas where neither side holds full control, but which remain extremely difficult for Ukraine to defend.

Pokrovsk, referred to by Russia as Krasnoarmeysk, has long been viewed as the gateway to Donetsk. Moscow has sought to seize it since 2024 as part of its wider goal to take full control of the Donbas region, of which Ukrainian forces still hold roughly 10 per cent, or around 5,000 square kilometres.

Battlefield assessments indicate that Russian forces are now just a few kilometres away from completing the encirclement of Pokrovsk, while they already control a substantial part of Kupiansk and are advancing along the main access route to the city.