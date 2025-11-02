Russia launches new nuclear submarine carrier of doomsday drone

Russia has unveiled its newest nuclear-powered titan — the Khabarovsk, a state-of-the-art submarine built to carry the feared Poseidon nuclear drone, ominously dubbed the “doomsday missile” for its apocalyptic strike potential.

At a solemn ceremony in the icy northern port of Severodvinsk, Defence Minister Andrei Belousov formally launched the massive vessel from the storied Sevmash shipyards — the same facility that once refitted India’s INS Vikramaditya. Flanked by Naval Chief Admiral Alexander Moiseyev and top shipbuilding officials, Belousov hailed the Khabarovsk as “a symbol of Russia’s technological prowess and maritime might.”

“Today marks a historic moment — the launch of the heavy nuclear-powered missile cruiser Khabarovsk,” he declared in a televised address. “This vessel, equipped with cutting-edge underwater weapons and robotic systems, will fortify the security of our maritime borders and defend our national interests across the world’s oceans.”