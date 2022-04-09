Russia expels 45 Polish diplomats in retaliation

The Russian Foreign Ministry announced its decision to expel 45 Polish diplomats in response to the expulsion of the same number of Russian diplomats from Poland last month.



In a statement on Friday night, the Ministry said it had summoned the Polish Ambassador and declared 45 employees of Poland's Embassy in Moscow and of Polish consulates in Irkutsk, Kaliningrad and St. Petersburg "personae non gratae" who must leave Russia by April 13, reports Xinhua news agency.