Russia expels 8 Greek diplomats in tit-for-tat move

In a retaliatory move, Russia has declared eight Greek diplomats "personae non gratae", ordering them to leave the country within eight days, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.



Greek Ambassador to Moscow Ekaterini Nassika was summoned to the Foreign Ministry in protest over the expulsion of Russian diplomats in Athens and Greece's supply of weapons and military equipment to Ukraine, Xinhua news agency quoted the statement issued on Monday as saying.



The measures were taken as a direct response to the hostile actions of the Greek authorities, and Moscow will reserve the right to respond if Athens continues to take such an anti-Russian course, it added.