Iran looks at life beyond the nuclear deal and the Russia-Iran-India trade route

The Iranian Nuclear Deal is in the throes of death, and like most of the ills that peg the region, the United States is responsible. After negotiating for 14 months to re-enter the deal following USA's unilateral withdrawal from it under Donald Trump’s presidency, the process has hit a wall.

The US, during these negotiations, put one obstacle after another, mostly at the behest of Israel. While all technical details had been thrashed out, the only issue that was left was the delisting of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) from the Foreign Terrorist Organisation (FTO) list. Iran insists on this delisting because it was brought on by the Trump Administration following the conclusion of the JCPOA and hence violates the deal in spirit.

The US has baulked at the suggestion. The very strong Israeli lobby in the US joined ranks with the lobbies representing the Persian Gulf monarchies in putting unprecedented pressure on the White House to not agree to this. US President Biden, a long-term beneficiary of such lobbies, does not have the political capital to oppose them. The deal, therefore, is stuck.

It is not that Iran considers the lifting of this designation as a prerequisite for the deal. However, Americans have been asking Iran to give them assurances related to not harming American officials—both military and civilian—in retaliation for the assassination of General Solemani. Iran considers that revenge account to be still open and hence won’t give any such guarantee. Meanwhile, both sides have tried to give negotiations a nudge by resorting to familiar tactics.

Iran, as is its right per the finer details of the JCPOA, has started enriching uranium to a higher purity. It is currently enriching uranium up to 60% purity. The West sees it as just a small technical step away from weapons-grade levels of 90%. Iran on its part has always maintained that its nuclear programme is civil and the West and its myriad intelligence agencies have never managed to submit any proof to the contrary.