Russia fires hypersonic Oreshnik missile in massive Kyiv assault, at least 2 killed
Ukraine says 600 drones and 90 missiles launched in one of the war's largest aerial attacks; Zelenskyy says Russia used Oreshnik ballistic missile for the third time in the conflict
Russia used its hypersonic Oreshnik ballistic missile during a massive overnight assault on Kyiv and surrounding areas, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday, as one of the largest aerial attacks of the war killed at least two people and caused widespread destruction across the Ukrainian capital.
The attack, which combined hundreds of drones with dozens of missiles, struck residential neighbourhoods, schools, commercial facilities and areas near government buildings, Ukrainian officials said.
According to Zelenskyy, the Oreshnik missile struck the city of Bila Tserkva in the Kyiv region. The intended target was not immediately known.
The strike marked the third known combat use of the Russian hypersonic missile since the start of the war. Russia first deployed the weapon against the Ukrainian city of Dnipro in November 2024 and used it again in the Lviv region in January this year.
One of the largest attacks of the war
Ukraine's Air Force said Russia launched approximately 600 attack drones and 90 air-, sea- and ground-launched missiles during the assault.
According to the military, Ukrainian air defences intercepted or electronically jammed 549 drones and destroyed 55 missiles. Officials said another 19 missiles failed to reach their intended targets.
The attack began overnight and continued into the morning, with air raid sirens sounding across Kyiv for hours as explosions echoed throughout the city.
Associated Press journalists reported hearing repeated powerful blasts near the city centre and in areas close to government facilities.
What is special about Oreshnik?
The Oreshnik missile is one of Russia's newest strategic weapons and can carry either conventional or nuclear warheads.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has previously claimed that the missile travels at approximately Mach 10, or 10 times the speed of sound, and is capable of penetrating deep underground facilities.
Putin has also asserted that the weapon is effectively immune to existing missile-defence systems and that multiple conventionally armed Oreshnik missiles could cause destruction comparable to a nuclear strike.
Earlier this week, Zelenskyy had warned that intelligence shared by the United States and Western allies suggested Russia was preparing to use the missile again.
Residential buildings, school damaged
Kyiv military administration chief Tymur Tkachenko said damage was recorded at 40 locations across multiple districts of the capital.
In the Shevchenko district, a five-storey residential building was struck, triggering a fire that killed at least one person, according to Ukraine's State Emergency Service.
Mayor Vitalii Klitschko said a school building was damaged while residents were sheltering inside. Authorities also reported damage to supermarkets, warehouses and other civilian infrastructure.
The wider Kyiv region also sustained damage in several communities, regional governor Mykola Kalashnyk said.
Residents recount terrifying night
Residents described the attack as one of the most intense experienced since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022.
“It was a terrible night, and there had never been anything like it in the entire war,” said Kyiv resident Svitlana Onofryichuk, whose workplace was destroyed in the attack.
“I am very sorry that I have to say goodbye to Kyiv now. My job is gone, everything is gone, everything has burned down,” she said.
Another resident, 74-year-old Yevhen Zosin, said he rushed to protect his dog after hearing the first explosion.
“Then there was another explosion and she and I were thrown back by the shock wave. We both survived. My apartment was blown to pieces,” he said.
The latest assault comes amid an escalation of long-range strikes by both Russia and Ukraine and follows months of intensified missile and drone attacks targeting infrastructure and urban centres on both sides of the conflict.
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