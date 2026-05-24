Russia fires hypersonic Oreshnik missile in massive Kyiv assault, at least 2 killed

Russia used its hypersonic Oreshnik ballistic missile during a massive overnight assault on Kyiv and surrounding areas, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday, as one of the largest aerial attacks of the war killed at least two people and caused widespread destruction across the Ukrainian capital.

The attack, which combined hundreds of drones with dozens of missiles, struck residential neighbourhoods, schools, commercial facilities and areas near government buildings, Ukrainian officials said.

According to Zelenskyy, the Oreshnik missile struck the city of Bila Tserkva in the Kyiv region. The intended target was not immediately known.

The strike marked the third known combat use of the Russian hypersonic missile since the start of the war. Russia first deployed the weapon against the Ukrainian city of Dnipro in November 2024 and used it again in the Lviv region in January this year.

One of the largest attacks of the war

Ukraine's Air Force said Russia launched approximately 600 attack drones and 90 air-, sea- and ground-launched missiles during the assault.

According to the military, Ukrainian air defences intercepted or electronically jammed 549 drones and destroyed 55 missiles. Officials said another 19 missiles failed to reach their intended targets.

The attack began overnight and continued into the morning, with air raid sirens sounding across Kyiv for hours as explosions echoed throughout the city.

Associated Press journalists reported hearing repeated powerful blasts near the city centre and in areas close to government facilities.

What is special about Oreshnik?

The Oreshnik missile is one of Russia's newest strategic weapons and can carry either conventional or nuclear warheads.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has previously claimed that the missile travels at approximately Mach 10, or 10 times the speed of sound, and is capable of penetrating deep underground facilities.

Putin has also asserted that the weapon is effectively immune to existing missile-defence systems and that multiple conventionally armed Oreshnik missiles could cause destruction comparable to a nuclear strike.