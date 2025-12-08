Russia hails Donald Trump’s updated US security strategy

Since Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014 and its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, successive US administrations have cast Moscow as a destabilizing force in the post-Cold War world. Trump’s latest strategy, however, marks a pronounced shift, reflecting both his personal affinity for Russian President Vladimir Putin and his frequent clashes with Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The document comes at a moment when the White House is intensifying efforts to broker a resolution to the ongoing war. Zelenskyy is set to travel to London for a high-stakes four-way meeting with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, and German chancellor Friedrich Merz, seeking European support amid US signals that Kyiv might have to contemplate territorial concessions.

The strategy extends far beyond Europe, placing the Indo-Pacific at the heart of US foreign policy, labeling the region a “key economic and geopolitical battleground”.

It pledges to strengthen American military capabilities to deter potential conflict between China and Taiwan, even as Russia, isolated under Western sanctions, has deepened its ties with Beijing. In March, Trump cautioned against the alignment of the two powers, reflecting his longstanding historical lens: “The first thing you learn is you don’t want Russia and China to get together,” he told Fox News.

Experts say the document is emblematic of Trump’s ambition to reimagine the post-World War II international order, filtering global alliances through an “America First” prism. It also stresses the defense of Europe’s so-called Western identity, framing its preservation as vital to preventing the looming specter of “civilisational erasure”. Analysts note that this rhetoric resonates strongly with far-right currents both in the US and across the European Union.

As the world digests the contours of Trump’s vision, one thing is clear: the strategy is not merely a policy document but a bold manifesto, seeking to reshape alliances, redraw strategic fault lines, and assert a distinctly American narrative over the global stage — all while Moscow watches with measured approval and wary calculation.