Russia hits back with export bans

The ministry added that the bans on countries that have "committed unfriendly actions" were "aimed at ensuring uninterrupted functioning of key sectors of the economy", BBC reported.



Governments in the West have imposed a string of sanctions on Russia, notably on buying oil, and against billionaire oligarchs seen as close to Russian President Vladimir Putin.



About 48 countries will be affected, including EU and the US.



Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said the ban would include exports of goods made by foreign companies operating in Russia. The items include cars, railway carriages, and containers.