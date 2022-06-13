Russia may lose over 40,000 troops by June end: Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia may lose more than 40,000 soldiers by the end of June.



In a video address on Sunday, the President said: "The Russian army is trying to deploy reserve troops in Donbas. But what reserves can they speak of right now?



"It seems that they will throw poorly trained conscripts into the battle, as well as those who had been recruited via covert mobilisation efforts. Russian generals consider their people simply as cannon fodder, which they need to ensure they outnumber us in military personnel, in military equipment.