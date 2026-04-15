Russia offers to store, reprocess Iran’s enriched uranium; backs Tehran’s nuclear rights

Russia has reiterated its willingness to play a role in addressing concerns over Iran’s enriched uranium, offering options such as storage and reprocessing, as diplomatic efforts continue around Tehran’s nuclear programme.

Speaking during a two-day visit to Beijing, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Moscow was ready “to play a role in solving the problem of enriched uranium” in Iran.

“This role can take on many forms, including reprocessing highly enriched uranium into fuel-grade uranium, transferring a certain amount to Russia for storage. Anything that is acceptable to Iran without, I repeat, violating its inalienable right, like the right of any other state, to enrich uranium for peaceful purposes,” Lavrov told reporters.

Lavrov indicated that Russia’s involvement could take multiple forms depending on what is acceptable to Tehran. These include converting highly enriched uranium into fuel-grade material suitable for civilian use, or temporarily storing part of Iran’s stockpile within Russian territory.

He underscored that any such arrangement must respect Iran’s sovereign rights, particularly its right under international frameworks to pursue nuclear energy for peaceful purposes.