Russia offers to store, reprocess Iran’s enriched uranium; backs Tehran’s nuclear rights
Moscow reiterates role amid tensions over Iran’s atomic programme
Russia has reiterated its willingness to play a role in addressing concerns over Iran’s enriched uranium, offering options such as storage and reprocessing, as diplomatic efforts continue around Tehran’s nuclear programme.
Speaking during a two-day visit to Beijing, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Moscow was ready “to play a role in solving the problem of enriched uranium” in Iran.
“This role can take on many forms, including reprocessing highly enriched uranium into fuel-grade uranium, transferring a certain amount to Russia for storage. Anything that is acceptable to Iran without, I repeat, violating its inalienable right, like the right of any other state, to enrich uranium for peaceful purposes,” Lavrov told reporters.
Lavrov indicated that Russia’s involvement could take multiple forms depending on what is acceptable to Tehran. These include converting highly enriched uranium into fuel-grade material suitable for civilian use, or temporarily storing part of Iran’s stockpile within Russian territory.
He underscored that any such arrangement must respect Iran’s sovereign rights, particularly its right under international frameworks to pursue nuclear energy for peaceful purposes.
Continuity from 2015 nuclear deal
Russia was a key signatory to the 2015 nuclear agreement between Iran and six major powers, which aimed to curb Tehran’s nuclear programme in exchange for sanctions relief and enhanced international oversight.
As part of that deal, Moscow had played a crucial role in removing large quantities of enriched uranium from Iran, helping reduce proliferation risks while enabling the agreement’s implementation.
Strategic and diplomatic context
The Kremlin has consistently supported Iran’s position, including after the United States withdrew from the nuclear deal during the first term of US President Donald Trump.
Lavrov’s remarks come at a time of heightened geopolitical tensions and renewed scrutiny of Iran’s nuclear activities, with global powers seeking a workable framework that balances non-proliferation concerns with Iran’s stated rights.
His statement signals Russia’s intent to position itself as a key intermediary in any future arrangement, potentially reviving elements of past agreements while adapting to the current geopolitical landscape.