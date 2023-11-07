Russia officially exits European arms control treaty

Russia has formally withdrawn from the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe (CFE) at midnight on Tuesday, the Foreign Ministry in Moscow announced.

"As of 00:00 hours on November 7, 2023, the CFE withdrawal procedure for Russia, which was suspended by our country in 2007, has been completed. Thus, the international legal document has finally gone into history for us," Xinhua news agency quoted the Ministry as saying.

Russia does not currently see the possibility of concluding arms control agreements with NATO countries, it added.

"Authorities of NATO member states and the bloc's clients clearly demonstrated their inability to negotiate. As of today, any arms control agreements with them are impossible."

Two other agreements related to the CFE had ceased to be valid for Russia -- the Budapest Memorandum of 3 November 1990, which set the maximum levels of conventional weapons and equipment for the six Warsaw Pact countries; and the Flank Agreement of 31 May 1996, which modified the original treaty.