Russia rejects proposal for Easter truce: Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday said that Russia has rejected the proposal for a truce during Orthodox Easter, taking place on Sunday.



In his latest video address, Zelensky said: "Unfortunately, Russia rejected the proposal to establish an Easter truce. This shows very well how the leaders of this state actually treat the Christian faith, one of the most joyful and important holidays.



"But we keep our hope. Hope for peace, hope that life will overcome death."