Russia shows interest to develop maritime route between Russia's far east & Chennai

Russia has shown keenness to send a business delegation to Chennai to explore business opportunities, including developing an alternative maritime route between Vladivostok and the southern metropolis.

This was conveyed to Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal here during a meeting with a Russian delegation led by Sergey Mochalnikov, Deputy Minister of Energy Minister, Russian Federation and Maxim Reshetnikov from the Ministry of Economic Development of Russian Federation, according to an official statement.

Sonowal also extended an invitation for an Indo-Russian workshop on Eastern Maritime Corridor in Chennai to provide a common meeting ground among the port authorities of Russian far east and India, Russian railways, logistics and shipping companies of both the countries, coking coal trade transporters of India and Russia among others.