Russia strikes Ukraine capital, kills at least 1 ahead of Zelenskyy-Trump meet

Russia launched a sustained barrage of ballistic missiles and drones against Ukraine’s capital Kyiv early on Saturday, 27 December, killing at least one person and injuring 27 others, Ukrainian authorities said, in an attack that came just a day before President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is due to meet US President Donald Trump today for talks on ending the nearly four-year war.

Explosions echoed across Kyiv from the early hours of the morning as air defences engaged incoming missiles and drones in an assault that lasted several hours. Residential buildings, power infrastructure and industrial facilities were hit across multiple districts of the city and surrounding region, officials said.

“This attack is Russia’s answer to our peace efforts,” Zelenskyy said after stopping in Canada to meet Prime Minister Mark Carney. “It clearly shows that (President Vladimir Putin) does not want peace.”

Carney announced USD 1.8 billion in economic assistance for Ukraine, aimed at unlocking additional financing from the International Monetary Fund and World Bank for reconstruction. “The barbarism we saw overnight in Kyiv underscores why standing with Ukraine remains essential,” he said.

Russia’s defence ministry said it carried out a “massive strike” using long-range precision weapons from land, air and sea, including Kinzhal hypersonic aeroballistic missiles and drones. It claimed the targets were energy facilities supporting Ukraine’s military and defence industry.

Ukrainian officials said several residential buildings were hit instead.

Ukraine’s air force said Russia launched 519 drones and 40 missiles, with Kyiv and its energy and civilian infrastructure the primary targets. Power and heating outages were reported in several districts. Interior minister Ihor Klymenko said more than 10 residential buildings were damaged. Two children were among the wounded, according to Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv military administration.