Day after 1,000-drone barrage on Moscow, Russia strikes Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia

Russian drones struck Zaporizhzhia, wounding five people and damaging residential buildings, a university and a shopping mall

A separate Russian drone strike killed a woman and seriously injured her 13-year-old son in Kharkiv

The strikes followed Ukraine’s launch of more than 1,000 drones at Russia over the weekend

Russian drones struck the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia on Monday, damaging apartment blocks, a university and a shopping mall and wounding five people, Ukrainian officials said, a day after Kyiv launched more than 1,000 drones at targets across Russia.

The Russian strikes also hit nine other regions of Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said. In the northeastern Kharkiv region, a Russian drone struck a home, killing a 45-year-old woman and seriously injuring her 13-year-old son, according to Ukraine’s State Emergency Service.

The Russian defence ministry said its forces targeted Ukrainian logistics hubs, warehouses and ports, among other military-related sites, during overnight strikes.

Ukraine’s air force said it had shot down or suppressed 148 Russian drones during the overnight attack. Russia’s defence ministry, meanwhile, said its air defences had downed 244 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions and the Black Sea.