Russia targets Ukraine's natural gas facilities in biggest attack of war

Russia launched its largest strike yet in the war on Ukraine overnight, targeting natural gas facilities managed by Ukraine’s state-owned Naftogaz, officials said on Friday. The raid coincided with new diplomatic activity: US President Donald Trump recently claimed that Russia and Ukraine would “immediately” begin ceasefire negotiations.

Ukraine’s air force reported that the assault included 381 drones and 35 missiles, in what officials believe was an attempt to cripple Ukraine’s power grid ahead of winter and sap public resolve.

“This is deliberate terror against civilian facilities that provide gas extraction and processing for the normal life of people,” Serhii Koretskyi, CEO of Naftogaz, said. “It has no military purpose. This is yet another act of Russian malice aimed solely at disrupting the heating season and depriving Ukrainians of warmth in winter.”

He added that Russia had specially targeted gas extraction and processing installations in the Kharkiv and Poltava regions, many suffering significant damage.

In response, Russia’s ministry of defence said its forces used drones and guided munitions to hit Ukraine’s military-industrial base and the energy infrastructure supporting it, claiming “all designated targets were hit”.

This escalation mirrors a recurring tactic: as winters approach, Russia has repeatedly bombarded Ukraine’s electricity and heating systems in an apparent campaign to weaponise infrastructure and intensify civilian suffering.