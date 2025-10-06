Russia thwarts major Ukrainian drone offensive on its strategic infrastructure

In one of the most extensive drone assaults since the beginning of the conflict, Ukraine launched a wave of long-range unmanned aerial vehicles targeting Russian infrastructure across multiple regions.

However, Russian authorities said on 6 October that the country’s air defence systems successfully intercepted the vast majority of the threats, preventing any significant damage to key facilities.

According to the Russian Ministry of Defence, air defence units shot down 251 Ukrainian drones launched over 14 regions, including the Nizhny Novgorod oblast and the Crimean peninsula. The attack appeared aimed at stretching Russia’s logistical networks and damaging key military installations and fuel depots.

Ukraine’s General Staff claimed responsibility for the strikes, alleging successful hits on the Sverdlov ammunition plant in Nizhny Novgorod, an oil terminal in Crimea, and a weapons depot of Russia’s 18th Combined Arms Army. However, local Russian officials offered a different picture.

Nizhny Novgorod governor Gleb Nikitin confirmed a drone attack attempt involving approximately 20 UAVs on an industrial zone that includes the Sverdlov plant. He emphasised that all drones were neutralised by Russian air defences and that no facilities suffered structural damage.

Despite Ukraine’s narrative of growing offensive reach, analysts note that Russia’s integrated air defence network — which includes the S-400 system — continues to prove effective in neutralizing airborne threats before they can reach critical infrastructure.

The Russian military has so far refrained from escalating its retaliatory operations in response to the Ukrainian strikes, with analysts suggesting this reflects a deliberate effort by Moscow to avoid drawing NATO into more direct confrontation or heightening tensions with neighboring states.

Ukraine prioritising indigenisation

The Ukrainian government, meanwhile, has increasingly turned to its domestic weapons industry as Western aid packages face delays. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced plans to increase local production of drones and artillery and begin exporting surplus arms to allied nations.