Russia to strengthen border with Finland if NATO deploys weapons

Russia will strengthen its border with Finland if NATO's striking weapons are deployed in the neighbouring country amid the latter's intention to join the military alliance, a top official said in Moscow.



"If NATO deploys offensive, striking weapons in Finland, in close proximity to us, we will strengthen our border and increase the presence of Russian troops on the border," Xinhua news agency quoted Viktor Bondarev, chairman of the Defence and Security Committee of the Federation Council, as saying late Sunday.



He called Finland's intention to join NATO "disturbing" in a geopolitical sense.