Russia-Ukraine: Artillery kills 70 Ukraine soldiers

More than 70 Ukrainian soldiers were killed after Russian artillery hit a military base in Okhtyrka, a city between Kharkiv and Kyiv, the head of the region wrote on Telegram.

Dmytro Zhyvytskyy posted photographs of the charred shell of a four-story building and rescuers searching rubble. In a later Facebook post, he said many Russian soldiers and some local residents also were killed during the fighting on Sunday. The report could not immediately be confirmed.

New York: Three major Hollywood studios have moved to pause their upcoming theatrical releases in Russia, including rolling out The Batman in theaters there this week.

Warner Bros., the Walt Disney Co. and Sony Pictures s aid Monday that they would pause the release of their films in Russia. Each studio has significant upcoming releases that had been set to debut internationally in the coming weeks. The Batman, one of the year's more anticipated films, launches Friday in North America and many overseas territories.

Warner Bros.' move closely followed a similar decision Monday by the Walt Disney Co. The studio had planned to open the Pixar film Turning Red in Russia on March 10. That film is going straight to Disney+ in the U.S.

Sony followed suit, saying it would delay its release of the comic book film Morbius in Russia.

Russia is not a leading market for Hollywood, but the country typically ranks in the top dozen countries globally in box office.