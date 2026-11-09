Russia, Ukraine trade strikes ahead of fresh US-brokered talks in Abu Dhabi

Russia targets four Ukrainian electrical substations as Kyiv faces another wave of drone attacks.

Ukrainian long-range drones strike the KINEF refinery and a missile-propellant facility near St Petersburg.

Abu Dhabi hosts fresh trilateral talks, with Moscow ruling out formal European participation.

Russia launched another assault on Ukraine's power grid while Ukrainian forces struck one of Russia's largest oil refineries, officials said on Monday, 9 November, hours before delegations from Moscow and Kyiv were due to meet for a fresh round of US-brokered talks aimed at ending the war.

Nearly five years after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the two countries remain locked in a grinding conflict, with neither side showing signs of softening its demands. The war has killed hundreds of thousands of soldiers and thousands of civilians, according to analysts and humanitarian organisations.

US President Donald Trump, however, struck an optimistic note, saying Moscow and Kyiv were "very close" to reaching a deal despite the "tremendous hatred" between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

In an interview with 60 Minutes aired on Sunday, Trump said Ukraine would have a "little bit different shape" under a possible settlement, without elaborating. Trump has made several predictions about developments in the war that have failed to materialise.

The latest round of three-way negotiations involving envoys from the United States, Russia and Ukraine is scheduled to begin in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates, on Tuesday.

Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday that Trump's team had placed 'collective security' — extending beyond Russia and Ukraine to a wider region — at the top of the agenda for the two-day discussions.