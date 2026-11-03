Death toll from Russian strike on Ukraine aid site rises to 31; 48 remain missing
Russia launches 289 drones and 76 missiles across nine Ukrainian regions, damaging hospitals and power infrastructure as emergency outages are imposed
Death toll from Russian strike on a humanitarian aid distribution site in southern Ukraine rises to 31.
Another 48 people remain missing, while overnight Russian attacks wound scores across Ukraine.
Strikes damage hospitals and power infrastructure, prompting emergency power cuts in several regions.
The death toll from a Russian attack on a humanitarian aid distribution site in southern Ukraine rose to 31 on Tuesday, with 48 people still missing, as overnight strikes across the country damaged hospitals and power infrastructure and wounded scores of people.
Russia launched 289 attack drones, 17 ballistic missiles and 59 cruise missiles across nine regions, triggering emergency power cuts, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.
“The Russians think America won't notice this signal of theirs,” Zelenskyy said in an online post, adding that the barrage coincided with the US elections. He urged Washington to help Ukraine strengthen its air defences to prevent further attacks.
The guided-bomb attack in Komyushuvakha, a village in the southern Zaporizhzhia region, initially targeted a school building being used to distribute humanitarian aid before striking a nearby shelter.
The dead included four police officers and two rescue workers, said Mykhailo Semikin, acting head of the regional military administration. At least five people were injured.
In the northeastern Kharkiv region, a combined Russian missile and drone attack wounded at least 62 people, local authorities said.
A medical facility in the Nemyshlianskyi district was damaged, while windows in four apartment buildings were shattered and several cars damaged. More than 200 patients were transferred to other medical facilities, regional military administration head Oleh Syniehubov said.
In the Dnipro area, rescuers pulled a woman alive from the rubble on Tuesday morning following an attack that killed one person and wounded 17, local authorities said.
The strikes damaged an outpatient clinic and a hospital, forcing patients to be transferred to other medical facilities, regional military administration head Oleksandr Hanzha said.
Ukraine reports drone strikes inside Russia
Meanwhile, Russia's Defence Ministry said it had shot down 856 Ukrainian drones overnight. Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin said 493 drones had been fired towards the Russian capital.
A Ukrainian drone attack wounded two employees at an oil refinery in the Russian city of Yaroslavl, regional governor Mikhail Yevrayev said. The attack also damaged the refinery's infrastructure.
Rolling blackouts were introduced in parts of Russian-occupied Crimea following attacks on energy infrastructure, Moscow-installed officials said on Tuesday.