Death toll from Russian strike on Ukraine aid site rises to 31; 48 remain missing

Death toll from Russian strike on a humanitarian aid distribution site in southern Ukraine rises to 31.

Another 48 people remain missing, while overnight Russian attacks wound scores across Ukraine.

Strikes damage hospitals and power infrastructure, prompting emergency power cuts in several regions.

The death toll from a Russian attack on a humanitarian aid distribution site in southern Ukraine rose to 31 on Tuesday, with 48 people still missing, as overnight strikes across the country damaged hospitals and power infrastructure and wounded scores of people.

Russia launched 289 attack drones, 17 ballistic missiles and 59 cruise missiles across nine regions, triggering emergency power cuts, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

“The Russians think America won't notice this signal of theirs,” Zelenskyy said in an online post, adding that the barrage coincided with the US elections. He urged Washington to help Ukraine strengthen its air defences to prevent further attacks.

The guided-bomb attack in Komyushuvakha, a village in the southern Zaporizhzhia region, initially targeted a school building being used to distribute humanitarian aid before striking a nearby shelter.

The dead included four police officers and two rescue workers, said Mykhailo Semikin, acting head of the regional military administration. At least five people were injured.

In the northeastern Kharkiv region, a combined Russian missile and drone attack wounded at least 62 people, local authorities said.

A medical facility in the Nemyshlianskyi district was damaged, while windows in four apartment buildings were shattered and several cars damaged. More than 200 patients were transferred to other medical facilities, regional military administration head Oleh Syniehubov said.