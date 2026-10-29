Russia plans tax increases as war spending strains 2027–2029 budget

Russia’s proposed 2027–2029 budget comes with tax increases targeting mining companies, investment income and foreign online purchases

Heavy military spending and weak growth have widened the deficit, while sanctions restrict access to international borrowing

Analysts say Moscow can meet its near-term financing needs, but households, businesses and civilian development face mounting pressure

Russia is seeking additional revenue from mining companies, investors and consumers as President Vladimir Putin’s government prepares its 2027–2029 budget against the backdrop of mounting war costs and pressure on public finances.

The three-year spending plan, scheduled for consideration in parliament on Thursday, is accompanied by tax proposals announced after September’s parliamentary elections. The measures would place a greater burden on selected industries and wealthier taxpayers as the war in Ukraine continues to absorb state resources.

The draft budget envisages expenditure of about 48.8 trillion roubles against revenue of 43.3 trillion roubles in 2027. It projects a deficit of 5.443 trillion roubles, or 2.2 per cent of gross domestic product, followed by shortfalls equivalent to 1.9 per cent of GDP in both 2028 and 2029, according to Interfax.

Unlike last year’s broader tax increases, which raised value-added tax and brought more small businesses within its scope, the latest proposals focus on mining windfalls and income from investments, savings and property transactions.

The government proposes levies of 20–30 per cent on additional income earned by mining companies following increases in commodity prices. Producers of gold, nickel and iron ore are among those facing higher payments.

Proposed rates on interest, dividends and proceeds from property sales would range from 13 per cent to 22 per cent. Such income is currently taxed at 13 per cent below an annual threshold of 2.4 million roubles and 15 per cent above it.

Other measures proposed from 1 January include a charge of 100 roubles per parcel and 22 per cent VAT on imported online purchases worth less than €200 that previously qualified for tax-free treatment. Dividends paid into restricted accounts held by investors from countries Moscow designates as “unfriendly” would face a 35 per cent tax.