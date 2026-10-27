Chhattisgarh man allegedly detained in Russia, sister seeks Centre’s help to bring him back

A 21-year-old Chhattisgarh man who travelled to Russia for a job has been missing since 7 October, his family says.

His 17-year-old sister alleges he is being detained and tortured to force him to join the war.

Local authorities have contacted the Indian embassy and the Ministry of External Affairs for assistance.

A 21-year-old man from Chhattisgarh has allegedly been detained and tortured in Russia to force him to join the war, prompting his teenage sister to seek government intervention to bring him home.

Vinit Kumar Dubey, a resident of Bilha in Bilaspur district, travelled to Russia earlier this month after receiving a job offer through a Telegram group, his 17-year-old sister Ashi Dubey told reporters.

Bilaspur Senior Superintendent of Police Rajnesh Singh said the police had received a complaint from Ashi alleging that her brother was being detained in Russia.

“We have written to the Indian embassy about a week ago, but have not received a response so far. Further action will be initiated as soon as we receive a reply,” Singh said.

Bilaspur collector Sanjay Agrawal said he had discussed the matter with the senior police officer and that the district administration had also approached the Ministry of External Affairs.

Ashi said her brother reached Russia on 1 October and sent a voice message to his family on 6 October, saying some people were taking him somewhere and that he would be busy. He also told them not to worry if they could not contact him, she said.