Chhattisgarh SP’s AK-47 firing during Dussehra ritual sparks safety debate
Former officers question weapon handling in viral videos from Rajnandgaon as state government says it will take cognisance
A video of Rajnandgaon SP Ankita Sharma firing an AK-47 during Dussehra weapon worship has sparked debate over safety and police discipline
Deputy chief minister Arun Sao said the government would take cognisance of the matter, as former officers questioned the weapon handling
An unnamed IPS officer said ceremonial firing traditionally uses blank rounds, though the ammunition used in the videos was not independently established
A video showing Rajnandgaon superintendent of police Ankita Sharma firing an AK-47 into the air during a Dussehra ritual has prompted criticism over weapon safety, with the Chhattisgarh government saying it would take cognisance of the matter.
The footage was recorded during Shastra Puja, the traditional worship of weapons, at Police Lines in Rajnandgaon on Tuesday. Police weapons and vehicles were worshipped as part of the Vijayadashami observance.
Sharma, dressed in a saree, was seen firing several rounds from the rifle. Another video showed Rajnandgaon Additional Superintendent of Police Kirtan Rathore firing an AK-47 after her.
Videos of police personnel firing weapons following similar ceremonies in Raipur, Bilaspur, Raigarh, Durg, Kabirdham and Bastar were also shared with the media on Tuesday.
Responding to a question about the footage involving Sharma, deputy chief minister Arun Sao said the government would take cognisance of the issue.
Retired IPS officer R.K. Vij told PTI that any firing required a safe location and adequate precautions. He said the ritual centred on worshipping weapons and did not require firing them, which carried a risk of accidents.
An IPS officer, speaking anonymously, said firing blank cartridges, locally known as “awazi kartoos”, was customary during Shastra Puja across the state. He said live ammunition was not used on such occasions. The supplied accounts, however, did not independently establish which ammunition was used in the videos.
Former Army officer K J S Dhillon criticised the handling visible in the footage. In a social media post, he raised concerns about the direction in which the weapon was pointed, the apparent reaction of people nearby and adherence to basic safety drills. He warned that irresponsible handling could injure or kill the person holding the weapon or others.
A social media user identifying himself as Army veteran Colonel Deepak Kumar also questioned the handling of the rifle, particularly after the firing, describing the conduct as reckless and unprofessional.
The footage nevertheless drew support for Sharma from some users, who argued that criticism of the incident should not diminish her professional work.
An account bearing the name “former major L.S. Choudhary” acknowledged errors in weapon handling but said these should be addressed without discrediting her service in Chhattisgarh.
Another user, Narendra Negi, defended Sharma’s training as an IPS officer and contended that some of the criticism stemmed from her wearing a saree during the ceremony.
With PTI inputs