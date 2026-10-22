Chhattisgarh SP’s AK-47 firing during Dussehra ritual sparks safety debate

A video of Rajnandgaon SP Ankita Sharma firing an AK-47 during Dussehra weapon worship has sparked debate over safety and police discipline

Deputy chief minister Arun Sao said the government would take cognisance of the matter, as former officers questioned the weapon handling

An unnamed IPS officer said ceremonial firing traditionally uses blank rounds, though the ammunition used in the videos was not independently established

A video showing Rajnandgaon superintendent of police Ankita Sharma firing an AK-47 into the air during a Dussehra ritual has prompted criticism over weapon safety, with the Chhattisgarh government saying it would take cognisance of the matter.

The footage was recorded during Shastra Puja, the traditional worship of weapons, at Police Lines in Rajnandgaon on Tuesday. Police weapons and vehicles were worshipped as part of the Vijayadashami observance.

Sharma, dressed in a saree, was seen firing several rounds from the rifle. Another video showed Rajnandgaon Additional Superintendent of Police Kirtan Rathore firing an AK-47 after her.

Videos of police personnel firing weapons following similar ceremonies in Raipur, Bilaspur, Raigarh, Durg, Kabirdham and Bastar were also shared with the media on Tuesday.

Responding to a question about the footage involving Sharma, deputy chief minister Arun Sao said the government would take cognisance of the issue.

Retired IPS officer R.K. Vij told PTI that any firing required a safe location and adequate precautions. He said the ritual centred on worshipping weapons and did not require firing them, which carried a risk of accidents.