Where is Amit Shah?: Opposition slams alleged use of AK-47 on Bihar protesters

The Congress on Monday, 27 July, launched a blistering attack on the BJP over allegations that AK-47 rifles were used against protesting students in Bihar, with Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi demanding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi apologise to the country's students and take action against those responsible.

The controversy intensified after a police constable was suspended and an inquiry ordered over a viral video purportedly showing him using an AK-47 rifle during a student protest in Bihar's Siwan district on 25 July. While Siwan superintendent of police Puran Kumar Jha told PTI no one was injured and that police personnel had been expressly instructed not to open fire, Hindustan Times reported that at least three students were injured in the alleged police firing, with officials probing whether the injuries were caused by police bullets.

Despite the suspension and the ongoing inquiry, the BJP accused Gandhi of attempting to "manufacture a protest" and spread "canards and falsity" by alleging that AK-47 rifles had been used against agitating students in Bihar. The ruling party termed Gandhi's remarks "not only deeply unfortunate, but a sin".

In a social media post in Hindi, Gandhi alleged that the government had turned "murderous" towards students. 'The entire system is downright murderous against students. Reports are coming in that AK-47s have been fired at protesting students in Bihar, and hundreds have been arrested and booked under FIRs,' he said.