Bihar AK-47 row: Sambit Patra targets Rahul Gandhi despite cop’s suspension

The political battle over the Siwan violence during the Bihar Bandh has intensified, with BJP MP Sambit Patra accusing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of spreading misinformation and fuelling unrest — even as a police personnel has already been suspended following the firing of an AK-47 rifle during the protest.

The controversy erupted after a video allegedly showing a police constable firing an AK-47 during clashes with protesters surfaced on social media. Taking note of the footage, Bihar Police Headquarters suspended the personnel and ordered a departmental inquiry to determine whether the use of the firearm was in accordance with official protocols.

Amid the investigation, Rahul Gandhi targeted the government over the incident, alleging that students were being subjected to excessive force during protests. In a post on X, he claimed that while pellet guns were used against students in Delhi, AK-47 firing was reported during the Bihar protests, and demanded action against those responsible.

Reacting sharply, BJP MP Sambit Patra accused the Congress leader of making unverified allegations and attempting to create anger and instability. Patra said it was “a matter of great shame” that a person holding the constitutional position of Leader of the Opposition had made such claims against the police.

The BJP leader maintained that police forces had never used AK-47 rifles to fire upon protesters and accused Rahul Gandhi of spreading what he termed as false information. He demanded an apology, arguing that such statements could mislead the public and undermine confidence in law enforcement agencies.