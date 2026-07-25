Bihar bandh over exam turns violent as students clash with police across districts
Stone pelting, arson and baton charges reported in Patna, Saran, Siwan, Aurangabad and Bhagalpur as student groups enforce shutdown over alleged exam irregularities and police action
A statewide bandh called by student organisations over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations and police action against protesters turned violent in several parts of Bihar on Saturday, with clashes, stone pelting and arson reported from multiple districts.
The bandh, organised in support of the agitation at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, witnessed demonstrations across the state. Police said violence was reported in Patna, Saran, Siwan, Aurangabad and Bhagalpur, while protests remained largely peaceful in districts such as Samastipur, Nawada, Nalanda and Jehanabad.
Security was tightened across Bihar, with heavy deployment of police personnel, cancellation of leave for officers and flag marches in sensitive areas.
In Patna, protesters gathered at Dak Bungalow Chowk and allegedly pelted stones and bricks at police personnel while attempting to breach barricades.
"Protesters pelted stones at us. They even tried to break the barricade. We have detained several students. Police are on high alert. We will trace the troublemakers and take appropriate action against them," Patna Senior Superintendent of Police Kartikeya K. Sharma said.
Police used mild force to disperse the crowd and detained several students. The district administration also ordered private schools in Patna to remain closed during the bandh.
Janshakti Janta Dal (JJD) chief Tej Pratap Yadav visited Ram Gulam Chowk to express support for the protesters but was later detained by police.
In Siwan, activists of the All India Students Association (AISA), Revolutionary Youth Association (RYA) and other Left organisations staged demonstrations at JP Chowk.
CPI(ML) leader and former MLA Amarjeet Kushwaha alleged that students protesting in both Delhi and Bihar had faced excessive police action, including women protesters.
Police said clashes later broke out between different groups of protesters near Gandhi Maidan.
Siwan Superintendent of Police Puran Chandra Jha said only one of the three protesting groups had permission to hold a demonstration. Police used tear gas shells and mild force to bring the situation under control and said cases would be registered against those involved in the violence.
In Chhapra, protesters allegedly pelted stones at police, set a district administration vehicle on fire, vandalised several vehicles and removed police barricades before dispersing. Police resorted to baton charges to restore order.
In Aurangabad, two police personnel and a journalist were injured in stone pelting. More than a dozen protesters were detained.
Bhagalpur also witnessed violence after a protest march reached Tilkamanjhi crossing. Police said some protesters blocked roads, pelted stones and overturned a police vehicle, prompting a baton charge.
Bhagalpur District Magistrate Alankrita Pandey said the situation was under control, while SSP Pramod Kumar Yadav said CCTV footage was being examined to identify those responsible for vandalism.
In Samastipur, protesters blocked the Patna-Samastipur road by burning tyres, while demonstrations in Nalanda, Nawada and Jehanabad remained largely peaceful under heavy police deployment.
Student leaders reiterated their demand for accountability over alleged examination paper leaks and called for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
The Students' Federation of India (SFI), the student wing of the CPI(M), had also organised a night vigil, "Raat Jaago, Desh Jaago", on Friday in support of the ongoing student agitation at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.