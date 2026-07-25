Bihar bandh over exam turns violent as students clash with police across districts

A statewide bandh called by student organisations over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations and police action against protesters turned violent in several parts of Bihar on Saturday, with clashes, stone pelting and arson reported from multiple districts.

The bandh, organised in support of the agitation at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, witnessed demonstrations across the state. Police said violence was reported in Patna, Saran, Siwan, Aurangabad and Bhagalpur, while protests remained largely peaceful in districts such as Samastipur, Nawada, Nalanda and Jehanabad.

Security was tightened across Bihar, with heavy deployment of police personnel, cancellation of leave for officers and flag marches in sensitive areas.

In Patna, protesters gathered at Dak Bungalow Chowk and allegedly pelted stones and bricks at police personnel while attempting to breach barricades.

"Protesters pelted stones at us. They even tried to break the barricade. We have detained several students. Police are on high alert. We will trace the troublemakers and take appropriate action against them," Patna Senior Superintendent of Police Kartikeya K. Sharma said.

Police used mild force to disperse the crowd and detained several students. The district administration also ordered private schools in Patna to remain closed during the bandh.

Janshakti Janta Dal (JJD) chief Tej Pratap Yadav visited Ram Gulam Chowk to express support for the protesters but was later detained by police.

In Siwan, activists of the All India Students Association (AISA), Revolutionary Youth Association (RYA) and other Left organisations staged demonstrations at JP Chowk.