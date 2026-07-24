Delhi Police cancels routine leave amid ongoing CJP protests

Delhi Police has cancelled all routine leave for its personnel with immediate effect in view of the prevailing law and order situation in the national capital, according to official sources.

The directive, issued by the police headquarters on Thursday, has been circulated to deputy commissioners of police across all districts, the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), the Indira Gandhi International Airport unit and other senior officers.

Under the order, police personnel will not be granted routine leave, including casual and earned leave, until further instructions. Only genuine emergency leave will be considered after verification and approval by the competent authority.

The order also places restrictions on officers attending training programmes or courses without prior approval from the Commissioner of Police.

“In view of the prevailing law and order situation, no routine leaves, i.e. casual, earned leaves, etc., would be granted to the police personnel, including GOs, with immediate effect and until further orders,” the communication said.