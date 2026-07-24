Delhi Police cancels routine leave amid ongoing CJP protests
Personnel directed to remain on duty until further orders as authorities tighten security in the national capital
Delhi Police has cancelled all routine leave for its personnel with immediate effect in view of the prevailing law and order situation in the national capital, according to official sources.
The directive, issued by the police headquarters on Thursday, has been circulated to deputy commissioners of police across all districts, the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), the Indira Gandhi International Airport unit and other senior officers.
Under the order, police personnel will not be granted routine leave, including casual and earned leave, until further instructions. Only genuine emergency leave will be considered after verification and approval by the competent authority.
The order also places restrictions on officers attending training programmes or courses without prior approval from the Commissioner of Police.
“In view of the prevailing law and order situation, no routine leaves, i.e. casual, earned leaves, etc., would be granted to the police personnel, including GOs, with immediate effect and until further orders,” the communication said.
It further directed that emergency leave should be sanctioned only after due verification and approval by the competent authority, while asking all district police chiefs to ensure strict compliance.
The directive also stated that no police personnel, including gazetted officers, would be permitted to attend any training course or programme without the Commissioner's approval until further orders.
The move comes amid heightened security arrangements in Delhi following continuing protests led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which is demanding education reforms, accountability over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged NEET paper leak.
On 20 July, thousands of protesters gathered at Jantar Mantar for the CJP's 'Sansad Chalo' march despite heavy security deployment. Clashes broke out after protesters attempted to march towards Parliament, with police using baton charges and tear gas to disperse the crowd. Several protesters and police personnel were injured in the violence.
With PTI inputs