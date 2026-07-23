Amid students protests, Delhi extends police's NSA detention powers

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena has extended the Delhi Police Commissioner's powers of preventive detention under the National Security Act (NSA) till 18 October, with the police clarifying that the move is a routine administrative exercise unrelated to the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protests.

The extension, notified by the Delhi government's Home Department on 15 July, authorises the Police Commissioner to exercise powers under Section 3(2) of the NSA until 18 October.

The clarification comes amid speculation that the extension was intended to deal with the student protests, which began at Jantar Mantar on 20 June over the alleged NEET paper leak and demands for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.

On 20 July, the CJP's "Chalo Sansad" march turned violent after thousands of protesters attempted to march towards Parliament, leaving several protesters and police personnel injured.

In a statement, Delhi Police rejected reports linking the NSA extension to the agitation.

"It is clarified that the said order is a routine extension/renewal of powers under the NSA, which is issued every three months," the police said.

