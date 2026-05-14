Noida protests: NSA against Satyam Verma, Aakriti Chaudhary
Police claim accused played role in violence and arson during workers’ protest; supporters allege crackdown on dissent
The Uttar Pradesh Police has invoked the National Security Act against senior journalist and writer Satyam Verma and theatre activist Aakriti Chaudhary in connection with the labour unrest that erupted in Noida on 13 April.
The action comes nearly a month after the workers’ agitation and violence in Noida, during which clashes, alleged arson and vandalism were reported.
The NSA allows preventive detention of individuals for up to one year without formal trial under certain circumstances linked to national security and public order.
Bail hearing deferred
On Wednesday, a hearing on the bail pleas of Verma and Chaudhary was held in the Surajpur Sessions Court. After hearing arguments from both sides, the court adjourned the matter.
In a statement, the Satyam Verma Release Forum alleged that the prosecution failed to provide concrete evidence linking the two accused to the violence.
According to the statement, defence lawyers highlighted “the hollowness of the allegations and the illegal nature of the arrests”, while government lawyers were unable to produce substantive proof against either Verma or Chaudhary.
Police claim evidence exists
According to reports quoting Laxmi Singh, police possess “solid electronic and videographic evidence” against Verma, Chaudhary and 65 others arrested in the case.
The police commissioner reportedly said none of those arrested were workers or residents of Noida and alleged that “outsiders” had attempted to incite violence.
Police had initially detained around 365 people under preventive measures from the protest site, although most were later released.
According to police claims cited in media reports, Verma and Chaudhary were identified as active members of “Mazdoor Bigul Dasta”, an organisation allegedly linked to mobilisation during the protest.
Authorities have accused the group of playing a major role in violence and arson in different parts of Noida during the agitation.
Meanwhile, the court has reserved its order on 31 bail applications linked to the Noida violence case.
Defence disputes allegations
Advocate Ali Zia Kabir, appearing for Verma and Chaudhary, has denied the allegations and claimed that Verma was not even present in Noida during the protest.
According to the defence, the police initially filed an FIR against unidentified persons and later added Verma’s name.
Apart from Verma and Chaudhary, those arrested in the case include labour activist and auto driver Rupesh Roy, factory worker and activist Manisha, student Himanshu Thakur and artist Srishti, a former student of Santiniketan.
Verma, who worked with UNI for nearly three decades, is associated with public advocacy platforms and has been known for writing on social and political issues. He was detained by Uttar Pradesh Police from Lucknow on 17 April.
Chaudhary, a postgraduate in history from University of Delhi, has earlier been associated with student organisation Disha and was reportedly preparing for doctoral studies.
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