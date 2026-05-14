Noida protests: NSA against Satyam Verma, Aakriti Chaudhary

The Uttar Pradesh Police has invoked the National Security Act against senior journalist and writer Satyam Verma and theatre activist Aakriti Chaudhary in connection with the labour unrest that erupted in Noida on 13 April.

The action comes nearly a month after the workers’ agitation and violence in Noida, during which clashes, alleged arson and vandalism were reported.

The NSA allows preventive detention of individuals for up to one year without formal trial under certain circumstances linked to national security and public order.

Bail hearing deferred

On Wednesday, a hearing on the bail pleas of Verma and Chaudhary was held in the Surajpur Sessions Court. After hearing arguments from both sides, the court adjourned the matter.

In a statement, the Satyam Verma Release Forum alleged that the prosecution failed to provide concrete evidence linking the two accused to the violence.

According to the statement, defence lawyers highlighted “the hollowness of the allegations and the illegal nature of the arrests”, while government lawyers were unable to produce substantive proof against either Verma or Chaudhary.

Police claim evidence exists

According to reports quoting Laxmi Singh, police possess “solid electronic and videographic evidence” against Verma, Chaudhary and 65 others arrested in the case.