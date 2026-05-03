Satyam Verma arrest: Due process missing in action

Following a workers’ protest in Noida, serious questions are being raised over police action against social activists, writers and students. Allegations include the police failing to share information, not providing copies of FIRs, and forcing arrested individuals to approach courts even to obtain basic documents.

Keshav Anand, brother of social activist and software engineer Aditya Anand, says a copy of the FIR was received only after two weeks through court intervention. Aditya is among seven people whose release is being demanded by political and social activists. Others include pro-people writer Satyam Verma, labour activist and auto driver Rupesh Roy, factory worker and activist Manisha, student Himanshu Thakur, pro-people artist and former Santiniketan student Srishti, and theatre artist and Delhi University alumna Aakriti.

Satyam Verma’s case, in particular, raises questions about the functioning of the police. Verma is an editor with the Uni Varta news agency and a writer who has translated and edited more than two dozen world classics. He has also edited the complete documents of Bhagat Singh and his associates.

On 17 April, Uttar Pradesh Police arrested Verma and described him as the “mastermind” in the Noida workers’ protest violence case. Verma occasionally wrote for the newspaper Mazdoor Bigul (which has around 41,000 followers on Facebook), a Lucknow-based monthly publication funded by public contributions and focused on labour issues.

A related Facebook page, Bigul Mazdoor Dasta (no longer visible in Facebook searches), actively covered workers’ protests across the country, sharing reels and social media posts related to labour demonstrations. Following the Noida protest, Bigul Mazdoor Dasta has been accused of inciting workers.

The Satyam Verma Release Forum alleges that the writer-journalist based in Lucknow, who kept a distance from both the protest and the protesters, has been falsely implicated because of his consistent writing on public issues and his vocal criticism of government policies. Verma has also been associated with the Janchetna Pustak Pratishthan and the Arvind Memorial Trust.