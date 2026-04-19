What are the factory workers fighting for?

No poster boys, no leaders, no unions. Yet, a wave of protests spread systematically across the country, with millions of workers agitating for higher wages.

The beginning of this uprising can be traced to early February, when contract workers at Indian Oil’s refinery in Barauni (Bihar) demanded their wages be increased, working hours be fixed at eight hours per day, and they be provided benefits such as Provident Fund (PF) and Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC).

On 23 February, more than 30,000 contract workers at Indian Oil’s refinery in Panipat, Haryana, went on strike. On 27 February, 5,000 contract workers employed by Larsen & Toubro at the ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel project in Hazira, Surat (Gujarat) went on strike.

Between January and March, more than two dozen worker strikes were reported at major power plants and key energy hubs: NTPC Patratu (Jharkhand), NTPC Nabinagar (Bihar), Adani Thermal Power Plant Korba (Chhattisgarh), Vedanta Power Plant Sighitarai (Chhattisgarh), Hindustan Zinc Limited Chittorgarh (Rajasthan), Indian Oil Vadodara (Gujarat), and the Obra Thermal Power Plant in Sonbhadra (Uttar Pradesh).

The first strike in this wave took place on 1 January, when gig workers protested for better working conditions and rights.

In March-April, protests gathered rapid momentum in Haryana, particularly in several companies located in IMT Manesar. These included Honda, Munjal Showa, Satyam Auto Components, Roop Polymers Limited, Richa Global and Modelama Exports. Compelled to concede, management raised salaries from Rs 11,000 to Rs 16,000. While an extra Rs 5,000 may not seem like much, other workers took heart.