Why Noida and Manesar were burning

When factory workers in Noida’s industrial sectors protested on 13–14 April, India’s prime time TV anchors got to work on a plausible conspiracy theory. Who was stirring the pot? A foreign hand? The 9.00 pm theatre was familiar: split screens, hyperventilating talking heads and a likely whodunit candidate — Pakistan. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath warned darkly of ‘anti-social elements’ conspiring to destabilise the state’s development.

If you didn’t know better, the TV debates wouldn’t lead you to the truth that in the past ten-odd years, wages have been nearly stagnant while rents have doubled and inflation has soared. Corporate profits are at a fifteen-year high while the purchasing power of the worker outside the factory gate is at a corresponding low. For those who see it, this is an inevitable consequence of Modinomics — built for the top, paid for by the bottom.

What really happened to wages

The story of wages in India over the past two decades is revealing. In the UPA years (2004–2014), under Dr Manmohan Singh, real wages in India’s informal sector grew at 5–7 per cent annually. This was the fastest sustained wage growth in the history of independent India, driven by a combination of genuine economic expansion, the NREGA wage floor — which forced an increase in informal sector pay — rising farm support prices and an IT sector competing for talent.

Then came 2014, and the clock stopped.