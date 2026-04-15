India has at least started to stir: Cong cites Noida unrest to attack 'Modi model'

The Congress on Wednesday, 15 April used Tuesday's violent worker unrest in Noida to mount a sharp political attack on the Narendra Modi government, arguing that the protests lay bare the contradiction between headline claims of rapid economic growth and the reality of stagnant wages and precarious work.

A day after clashes broke out in Noida’s industrial belt, with workers blocking roads and confronting police over pay and working conditions, the party said the anger reflected deep-rooted distress among labourers across major urban centres.

In a strongly worded video statement on the party's official social media accounts, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate questioned the government’s narrative of India as the world’s fastest-growing major economy, alleging that millions of workers continue to earn between Rs 8,000 and Rs 10,000 a month despite working up to 12 hours a day.

Referring to videos circulating from Noida, the party said workers claim their wages have remained largely unchanged for nearly a decade even as the cost of rent, food, education, healthcare and fuel has risen sharply.

The Congress argued that the situation is not confined to Noida but reflects a wider pattern across industrial hubs such as Gurugram, Faridabad, Delhi and Mumbai, where long working hours and low wages remain common.