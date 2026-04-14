Stark reality of ‘Viksit Bharat’: Rahul Gandhi hits out over Noida protest

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the Centre a day after violent workers’ protests in Noida, describing the unrest as the “final cry” of labourers struggling under rising costs and stagnant wages.

In a post on X, the leader of Opposition said the scenes on the streets reflected deep economic distress. “What unfolded on the streets of Noida yesterday was the final cry of this nation’s workers — a voice that went unheard at every turn, a voice weary from ceaseless pleading,” he said.

Rahul Gandhi highlighted the financial strain faced by daily-wage earners, noting that many workers earn around Rs 12,000 a month while paying Rs 4,000–Rs 7,000 in rent. “Before their wages can catch up, unbridled inflation strangles life, plunging them into debt — this is the stark reality of ‘Viksit Bharat’,” he said.

Citing rising living costs, he added, “As one female worker remarked, ‘Gas prices keep rising, but our wages do not’… some have had to spend up to Rs 5,000 for a single cylinder just to keep their homes running.”