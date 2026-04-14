Over 300 held, 7 FIRs after protest; ‘syndicate’ angle probed: Noida CP

Gautam Buddh Nagar police commissioner Laxmi Singh on Tuesday said more than 300 people have been arrested and seven FIRs registered in connection with the workers’ protest that turned violent in Noida, adding that an “organised syndicate” behind the unrest is under investigation.

Addressing reporters, Singh said police have stepped up deployment across the district, with continuous route marches conducted since early morning to maintain law and order. “Route marches have been conducted continuously since 5:00 am. This morning, workers gathered at three locations; following immediate dialogue, they were peacefully dispersed within just 15 minutes,” she said.

The commissioner flagged the possible involvement of a coordinated network, pointing to the creation of multiple WhatsApp groups over the past two days. “Workers are being added through QR codes, which indicates that an organised and well-orchestrated syndicate is active behind these activities,” she said.