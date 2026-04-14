Over 300 held, 7 FIRs after protest; ‘syndicate’ angle probed: Noida CP
Commissioner flags a possible organised network, citing multiple WhatsApp groups formed over the past two days
Gautam Buddh Nagar police commissioner Laxmi Singh on Tuesday said more than 300 people have been arrested and seven FIRs registered in connection with the workers’ protest that turned violent in Noida, adding that an “organised syndicate” behind the unrest is under investigation.
Addressing reporters, Singh said police have stepped up deployment across the district, with continuous route marches conducted since early morning to maintain law and order. “Route marches have been conducted continuously since 5:00 am. This morning, workers gathered at three locations; following immediate dialogue, they were peacefully dispersed within just 15 minutes,” she said.
The commissioner flagged the possible involvement of a coordinated network, pointing to the creation of multiple WhatsApp groups over the past two days. “Workers are being added through QR codes, which indicates that an organised and well-orchestrated syndicate is active behind these activities,” she said.
Police have identified and detained individuals accused of instigating violence, with more arrests expected. “Certain elements involved in such acts have been identified and arrested; further arrests will be ensured in due course. Their funding sources will also be investigated,” Singh said, adding that authorities would probe whether any financial support originated from outside the state or the country.
The action follows incidents reported from multiple locations on Monday, prompting the registration of seven FIRs and the detention of over 300 individuals.
Meanwhile, efforts are underway to defuse tensions. Singh said a high-powered committee constituted by the Government of Uttar Pradesh has been holding extensive discussions with stakeholders. “The committee has conducted marathon meetings and formulated recommendations, which will be announced shortly,” she said.
Reassuring workers, the commissioner said the state government is sensitive to their concerns. “The government understands the workers’ grievances, empathises with their situation, and remains committed to resolving all their issues,” she added.
With PTI inputs
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