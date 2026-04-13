Step down if you can't manage state: Akhilesh to Yogi after 'conspiracy' remark
War of words escalates as workers’ protest turns violent; CM urges calm, warns against instigators
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday asked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to step down if he was unable to manage the state, intensifying a political confrontation over the violent workers’ protests in Noida.
Yadav’s remarks came in response to Adityanath’s statement suggesting a possible “conspiracy” behind the agitation.
In a post on X, Yadav questioned whether the state’s intelligence machinery had failed if the protests were indeed part of a conspiracy.
“If this is true, was your intelligence police accompanying you to campaign in Bengal… or under its influence?” he said in a sharp remark.
He also criticised attempts to link the workers’ agitation to Naxalism.
“Before tarnishing the workers’ movement with allegations of Naxalism, explain what you have done in the last 10 years that has led to such conditions,” he said.
Yadav accused the BJP government of worsening economic distress, saying inflation and “commission-driven dealings” had burdened families.
“If you can’t manage the state, then step down with dignity; otherwise, the public will throw you out,” he said.
‘Inflation, economic distress behind anger’
The Samajwadi Party chief said that workers and their families were already facing severe financial stress due to rising prices and economic pressures, and that the government’s approach was aggravating the situation.
“In times of rising inflation, families are already struggling. The burden on ordinary people has increased, and instead of offering relief, the government is adding to their distress,” he said.
Using a metaphor, Yadav remarked: “If you cannot apply balm to the workers’ wounds, then at least do not sprinkle salt on them.”
He further alleged that the economic environment created under the current dispensation had deepened inequalities and made it difficult for workers to sustain their livelihoods.
‘Step down if unable to govern’
Escalating his attack, Yadav said the chief minister should resign if he was unable to maintain law and order and address the concerns of workers.
“If you can’t manage the state, then step down from this seat with dignity; otherwise, the public will throw you out,” he said.
The statement marks one of Yadav’s sharpest direct attacks on Adityanath in recent weeks, framing the issue as a question of governance and administrative accountability.
‘Double-engine has become trouble engine’
Yadav also targeted the BJP’s “double-engine government” narrative — referring to the same party being in power at the Centre and in the state — and said it had failed to deliver for the people.
“The BJP’s double engine has turned into a trouble engine for the public,” he said, alleging that governance under the party had deteriorated.
He further accused BJP leaders of being “neck-deep” in corruption, claiming that this had weakened the administration’s ability to respond effectively to public concerns.
Political context
The Noida unrest has triggered a sharp political exchange in Uttar Pradesh, with the ruling BJP pointing to possible instigation behind the protests, while the opposition is framing them as a reflection of economic distress and governance failures.
Yadav’s remarks seek to position the workers’ agitation within a larger narrative of rising costs of living, employment challenges and policy decisions affecting labour.
By rejecting the “conspiracy” and “Naxal” angle, the Samajwadi Party leader has attempted to shift the focus back to economic grievances and accountability of the state government.
The developments indicate that the issue could emerge as a key political flashpoint in the state, with both sides sharpening their positions over the causes and handling of the unrest.