Step down if you can't manage state: Akhilesh to Yogi after 'conspiracy' remark

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday asked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to step down if he was unable to manage the state, intensifying a political confrontation over the violent workers’ protests in Noida.

Yadav’s remarks came in response to Adityanath’s statement suggesting a possible “conspiracy” behind the agitation.

In a post on X, Yadav questioned whether the state’s intelligence machinery had failed if the protests were indeed part of a conspiracy.

“If this is true, was your intelligence police accompanying you to campaign in Bengal… or under its influence?” he said in a sharp remark.

He also criticised attempts to link the workers’ agitation to Naxalism.

“Before tarnishing the workers’ movement with allegations of Naxalism, explain what you have done in the last 10 years that has led to such conditions,” he said.

Yadav accused the BJP government of worsening economic distress, saying inflation and “commission-driven dealings” had burdened families.

“If you can’t manage the state, then step down with dignity; otherwise, the public will throw you out,” he said.

‘Inflation, economic distress behind anger’

The Samajwadi Party chief said that workers and their families were already facing severe financial stress due to rising prices and economic pressures, and that the government’s approach was aggravating the situation.

“In times of rising inflation, families are already struggling. The burden on ordinary people has increased, and instead of offering relief, the government is adding to their distress,” he said.