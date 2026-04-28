Noida police ‘criminalising trade union activity’, says IFTU; calls it an attack on constitutional rights

The Indian Federation of Trade Unions (IFTU) has accused the Noida police of “criminalising trade union activity” under the guise of investigating recent industrial unrest, calling it a direct assault on the fundamental rights guaranteed by the Constitution.

The labour body alleged that the police is attempting to delegitimise and suppress legitimate trade union activity. “The right to organise workers, to make them aware of their legal rights, and even to struggle for their demands are all guaranteed by the Constitution of India,” the IFTU said.

Criticising a recent court order, the IFTU said that an ACJM court in Gautam Budh Nagar had permitted the police to access electronic devices, including mobile phones, of three activists—Satyem, Aditya Anand and Himanshu Thakur—and examine their interactions with workers and organisational material.

“In the name of investigating the April 13 violence, the court has accepted the flawed position of the police, allowing access not just to the activists’ devices but potentially to any worker who may have been in contact with them at any point,” it said.

The union body argued that the order overlooks settled legal principles upheld in previous judgments that workers have the right to organise, unionise, collectively raise demands and engage in collective bargaining.

The 13 April protests in Noida saw thousands of factory workers take to the streets demanding wage hikes, during which alleged violence was reported. Following the unrest, police arrested between 350 and 396 people.