Monsoon Session: Student protest triggers stormy scenes in Bihar Assembly

The final day of the Monsoon Session of the Bihar Legislative Assembly descended into acrimony on Friday as the recent student agitation triggered a fierce political showdown, with the Opposition accusing the Nitish Kumar government of unleashing excessive force on protesters and the ruling alliance hitting back by condemning alleged attacks on legislators and journalists during the demonstrations.

The emotionally charged debate repeatedly disrupted proceedings, with members from both sides trading accusations, raising slogans and forcing the House into prolonged bouts of disorder before normal business could resume.

The controversy erupted soon after the assembly convened, when senior Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLA Alok Mehta sought to raise the issue of the police action against students who had taken to the streets a day earlier.

Claiming that peaceful protesters had faced arrests, the use of force and even firing, Mehta demanded that the government make a detailed statement explaining the circumstances surrounding the incident and justify the police response.

His remarks immediately drew strong protests from the treasury benches, sparking noisy exchanges across the House.

Undeterred by the interruptions, Mehta accused the ruling alliance of attempting to suppress the voices of students and alleged that those opposing his remarks were standing against the interests of the state's youth.