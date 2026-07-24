Oppn to raise ‘pellet gun’ issue in Parliament; PM, HM must answer: TMC
Sagarika Ghose alleges fresh evidence shows security personnel used pellet guns on unarmed student protesters
The alleged use of pellet guns during the police crackdown on student protesters has escalated into a major flashpoint in Parliament, with the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Friday announcing that the Opposition would jointly raise the issue and demand accountability from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah.
The controversy stems from the 20 July police action against the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) 'Sansad Chalo' march in New Delhi, where thousands of students and activists had gathered to protest alleged irregularities in competitive examinations and demand sweeping education reforms.
Addressing the issue, TMC Rajya Sabha deputy leader Sagarika Ghose alleged that fresh evidence had emerged indicating that security personnel used pellet guns against unarmed student protesters during the crackdown.
"Horrifying brutality by the Narendra Modi regime. Proof has now emerged that security forces did fire deadly pellet guns — which can result in blindness — on our unarmed and vulnerable children protesting on the streets and pleading for an accountable examination system," Ghose said in a post on X.
Announcing the Opposition's strategy for the Monsoon Session, she said parties across the Opposition spectrum would jointly press the issue inside Parliament.
"A united Opposition will protest in Parliament today against police brutality on unarmed students, the NEET examination disaster and the tragic student suicides," Ghose said.
Backing the demand, TMC Rajya Sabha leader Derek O'Brien said the controversy had moved beyond calls for ministerial accountability and warranted answers from the country's highest political leadership.
"It's now way beyond just dropping a minister. Won't do. The prime minister and the home minister must be held accountable," O'Brien said in response to Ghose's post.
The allegations gained fresh momentum after photographs and videos circulated on social media purportedly showing pellet injuries sustained by protesters during the 20 July police action. The images have intensified political criticism of the Centre and triggered fresh demands for a parliamentary debate on the handling of the demonstrations.
At least one student reportedly suffered a serious eye injury and is undergoing treatment at a hospital, further fuelling concerns over the nature of force allegedly used during the operation.
The Delhi Police, however, has categorically denied using pellet guns during the crackdown, maintaining that no such weapons were deployed against the demonstrators.
Despite the denial, Opposition parties have continued to demand a detailed discussion in Parliament, arguing that the incident raises serious questions about the government's handling of peaceful student protests and the use of force by security agencies.
With PTI inputs