Oppn to raise ‘pellet gun’ issue in Parliament; PM, HM must answer: TMC

The alleged use of pellet guns during the police crackdown on student protesters has escalated into a major flashpoint in Parliament, with the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Friday announcing that the Opposition would jointly raise the issue and demand accountability from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah.

The controversy stems from the 20 July police action against the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) 'Sansad Chalo' march in New Delhi, where thousands of students and activists had gathered to protest alleged irregularities in competitive examinations and demand sweeping education reforms.

Addressing the issue, TMC Rajya Sabha deputy leader Sagarika Ghose alleged that fresh evidence had emerged indicating that security personnel used pellet guns against unarmed student protesters during the crackdown.

"Horrifying brutality by the Narendra Modi regime. Proof has now emerged that security forces did fire deadly pellet guns — which can result in blindness — on our unarmed and vulnerable children protesting on the streets and pleading for an accountable examination system," Ghose said in a post on X.