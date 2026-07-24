Wangchuk ends 26-day fast following govt assurance; CJP to continue protest
CJP's Abhijeet Dipke thanks Wangchuk, says Jantar Mantar protest will continue until Dharmendra Pradhan resigns
Activist and education reform advocate Sonam Wangchuk on Thursday night ended his 26-day indefinite hunger strike after the Centre assured him that several of the key concerns raised during the students' agitation would be addressed.
The breakthrough came shortly before midnight when Union ministers J.P. Nadda and Jitendra Singh met Wangchuk at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, where he had been continuing his fast under medical supervision. In the presence of senior leaders of the Apex Body of Leh Ladakh, the ministers conveyed the government's assurances, paving the way for the veteran activist to finally end his protest.
"Just now, in the presence of Union Ministers J.P. Nadda, Dr Jitendra Singh and the senior leaders of Apex Body of Leh Ladakh, I finally broke my fast after 26 days," Wangchuk announced in a post on X.
Soon after Wangchuk's announcement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to him to focus on his recovery.
"I urge Sonam ji to follow his daily routine as advised by the doctors and regain his weight as soon as possible. I pray to the Almighty that Sonam ji remains healthy," the prime minister wrote on X.
Reading out the Centre's assurances at the hospital in the presence of Wangchuk's wife Gitanjali Angmo and others, Nadda said the government had taken a positive view on several demands raised during the agitation.
"The government is positive on not registering cases against those protesting peacefully at Jantar Mantar in Delhi and those who participated in the march to Parliament on 20 July 2026," the Union Health Minister said.
He also reiterated that the government had already assured discussions in Parliament on the issue of paper leaks and broader reforms in the examination system.
"Besides, the government is also positively considering suitable compensation for the suicide victims of recent NEET paper leaks," Nadda added.
Reflecting on the movement, Wangchuk revealed that 65 members of Parliament, cutting across political lines, had either met him personally or signed letters urging him to end his fast.
"This was done after long negotiations on various conditions and in view of possible violence in the country. I will explain the conditions in detail in a separate video very soon. Meanwhile, I urge you all to stay very vigilant about not allowing violence of any kind anywhere," he said.
Despite Wangchuk ending his fast, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) made it clear that its agitation is far from over.
In a statement on Friday, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke thanked Wangchuk for what he described as an extraordinary act of sacrifice while reaffirming that the party's peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar would continue until Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns.
"We are relieved and grateful that Sonam sir has ended his hunger strike after 26 days. Thank you, sir, for your extraordinary courage and sacrifice. By putting your own life on the line, you awakened the conscience of an entire nation. Your life is far too precious to this country," Dipke said.
"The Cockroach Janta Party's peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar will continue until Dharmendra Pradhan resigns," he added.
Besides demanding Pradhan's resignation, the outfit has sought accountability for alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, sweeping reforms in the education system, compensation of Rs 1 crore for the families of students who allegedly died by suicide following the NEET paper leak controversy, and the withdrawal of all FIRs and legal action against peaceful protesters.
Wangchuk had joined the CJP-led protest at Jantar Mantar on 28 June, launching an indefinite hunger strike in solidarity with students demanding accountability over alleged examination irregularities, comprehensive education reforms and the resignation of the Union education minister.
Over the course of his 26-day fast, the activist lost nearly 11 kgs, even as he repeatedly appealed for calm and urged protesters to remain peaceful despite the police crackdown during the 'Sansad Chalo' march on 20 July.
On 18 July, Delhi Police shifted Wangchuk from the protest site to Safdarjung Hospital, citing concerns over his deteriorating health. His wife, Gitanjali Angmo, challenged the move before the Delhi High Court, arguing that he was being kept at the government hospital against his wishes.
The high court subsequently facilitated his transfer to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, where he continued his hunger strike while under specialist medical care.
Even during his stay at the hospital, Wangchuk maintained that although he wished to return to his students and resume his work as an educator, he could not call off his fast without meaningful safeguards for the young protesters whose demands had sparked the movement.
With the Centre now offering assurances on key issues — including discussions on examination reforms, consideration of compensation for affected families, and a positive stance on not prosecuting peaceful protesters — Wangchuk has ended his fast. However, the larger debate over examination integrity, accountability and education reforms is set to continue as student groups and the CJP press ahead with their campaign.
With PTI inputs