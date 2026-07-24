Wangchuk ends 26-day fast following govt assurance; CJP to continue protest

Reading out the Centre's assurances at the hospital in the presence of Wangchuk's wife Gitanjali Angmo and others, Nadda said the government had taken a positive view on several demands raised during the agitation.

"The government is positive on not registering cases against those protesting peacefully at Jantar Mantar in Delhi and those who participated in the march to Parliament on 20 July 2026," the Union Health Minister said.

He also reiterated that the government had already assured discussions in Parliament on the issue of paper leaks and broader reforms in the examination system.

"Besides, the government is also positively considering suitable compensation for the suicide victims of recent NEET paper leaks," Nadda added.

Reflecting on the movement, Wangchuk revealed that 65 members of Parliament, cutting across political lines, had either met him personally or signed letters urging him to end his fast.

"This was done after long negotiations on various conditions and in view of possible violence in the country. I will explain the conditions in detail in a separate video very soon. Meanwhile, I urge you all to stay very vigilant about not allowing violence of any kind anywhere," he said.

Despite Wangchuk ending his fast, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) made it clear that its agitation is far from over.

In a statement on Friday, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke thanked Wangchuk for what he described as an extraordinary act of sacrifice while reaffirming that the party's peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar would continue until Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns.

"We are relieved and grateful that Sonam sir has ended his hunger strike after 26 days. Thank you, sir, for your extraordinary courage and sacrifice. By putting your own life on the line, you awakened the conscience of an entire nation. Your life is far too precious to this country," Dipke said.

"The Cockroach Janta Party's peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar will continue until Dharmendra Pradhan resigns," he added.

Besides demanding Pradhan's resignation, the outfit has sought accountability for alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, sweeping reforms in the education system, compensation of Rs 1 crore for the families of students who allegedly died by suicide following the NEET paper leak controversy, and the withdrawal of all FIRs and legal action against peaceful protesters.

Wangchuk had joined the CJP-led protest at Jantar Mantar on 28 June, launching an indefinite hunger strike in solidarity with students demanding accountability over alleged examination irregularities, comprehensive education reforms and the resignation of the Union education minister.